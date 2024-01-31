Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,014,000 after buying an additional 55,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELV traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.46. 93,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $475.86 and a 200-day moving average of $462.80. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

