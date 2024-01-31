Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 407.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.82. The company had a trading volume of 68,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,583. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

