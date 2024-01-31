R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

RCM stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,694 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after buying an additional 229,104 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,089,660 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 616,089 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,094,342 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $38,641,000 after buying an additional 1,147,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

