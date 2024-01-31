Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

MAG Silver stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $943.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.23. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,340,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $11,613,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $8,420,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

