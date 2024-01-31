Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises 31.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $113,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,124. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 over the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

