Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Raymond James makes up 31.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $113,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RJF traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.22. 221,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,124. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 over the last three months. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.