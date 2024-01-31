Raymond James Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $185.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.64.

MPC stock opened at $169.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $170.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

