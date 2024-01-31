Raymond James Raises Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $45.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. Mplx has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

