Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $44.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.61.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
