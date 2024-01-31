Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $44.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

