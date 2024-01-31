Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 1,449,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,750,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. Research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $56,153.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,407,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,814,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $56,153.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,407,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,814,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $448,119.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,710 shares of company stock worth $3,155,253 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

