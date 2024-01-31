Red Wave Investments LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $152.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.