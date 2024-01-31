Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.26), with a volume of 3809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Redx Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.02. The company has a market cap of £77.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.00.

About Redx Pharma

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

