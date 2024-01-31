Regal Rexnord Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Regal Rexnord has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regal Rexnord to earn $10.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $138.87 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $166.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -771.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1,060.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

