RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.64 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.33 EPS.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $9.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.02. 85,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.72. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

