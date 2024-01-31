Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Akoustis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,082,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 266,591 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 163,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 351,713 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

