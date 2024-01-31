Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $573.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 17.07%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after purchasing an additional 214,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 155,484 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 75.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 153,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 33.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 477,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

