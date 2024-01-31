Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.94

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.94 and last traded at $79.51, with a volume of 89672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,607,438.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.