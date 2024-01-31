RF Industries, Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RF Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.12 on Monday. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.