River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Shares Up 2.1%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 161.50 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 159 ($2.02). 63,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 28,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.75 ($1.98).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £54.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.05.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.