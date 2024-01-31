Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00-13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.10-9.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion. Rockwell Automation also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-13.500 EPS.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.00.

NYSE:ROK opened at $274.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.75.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

