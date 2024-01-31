Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,704,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 4,538,540 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.37.

Several research firms recently commented on ROIV. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

