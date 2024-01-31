Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 229.33 ($2.92).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 235 ($2.99) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,821.12 ($2,315.18). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,821.12 ($2,315.18). Also, insider Stuart Bradie purchased 95,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £248,136.20 ($315,454.11). Insiders have purchased a total of 119,575 shares of company stock worth $32,675,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 307.10 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.42. The company has a market capitalization of £25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

