Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $540.23 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $538.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.48. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

