Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $543.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $538.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.48.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,646,000 after purchasing an additional 239,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

