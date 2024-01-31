Roth Capital Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $9.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $943.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.23. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MAG Silver by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

