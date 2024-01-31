Roth Capital Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aviat Networks in a report issued on Sunday, January 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $363.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.53 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 751,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after acquiring an additional 270,312 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 179,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 159,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 135,185 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 106,015 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

