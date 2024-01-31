Royal Bank of Canada Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $103.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of PII stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.21. 582,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Polaris by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

