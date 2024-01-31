Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $360.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.81.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $22.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,557. Stryker has a 12-month low of $248.96 and a 12-month high of $340.53. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.23 and its 200 day moving average is $286.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,834,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

