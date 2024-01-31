Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) were down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 201,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 285,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.83. The stock has a market cap of C$44.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.39.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

