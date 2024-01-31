Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Position Increased by Motco

Motco raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,822 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises accounts for 0.9% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Motco owned about 0.39% of Rush Enterprises worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $47,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 831.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 563,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,555,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $22,089,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 84,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,504. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.