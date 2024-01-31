Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.60-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.11. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.600-8.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:RHP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.29. 57,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

