Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.600-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.60-8.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.12. 63,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,057. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

