Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 212,619 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 212,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $1,624,409.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,084,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,086,435.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $3,728,951.72.
  • On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,306,448.13.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,528.79.
  • On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $284,764.02.
  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,842.50.
  • On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $469,010.10.
  • On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,183.80.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,269,884.04.
  • On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $410,407.55.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,825,848.90.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 441,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,516. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,567,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

