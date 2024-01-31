Safe Trading Up 90.7% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Safe has a total market capitalization of $72.88 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $3.50 or 0.00008059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 90.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00124283 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00021790 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.49752337 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

