Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 5.6 %

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

