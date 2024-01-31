Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
