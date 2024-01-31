Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Up 28.2 %

SANM stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

