Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.75% from the company’s previous close.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

SRPT stock opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,946,000 after buying an additional 54,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,161,000 after buying an additional 139,756 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

