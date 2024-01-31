Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 504.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,965 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

