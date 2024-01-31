Savant Capital LLC Sells 244 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $602.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $118.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

