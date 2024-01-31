Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,518 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 88,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.