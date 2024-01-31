Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,264 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

