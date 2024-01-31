Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,930,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,665,304,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,311,682 shares of company stock valued at $374,537,767. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.40. 835,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

