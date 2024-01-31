Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,092,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. 1,679,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

