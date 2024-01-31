Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

QQQM traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,099. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $176.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

