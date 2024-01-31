Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.58 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $14,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.80. 62,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

