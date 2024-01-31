Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $51.21 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,954,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 10.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $51,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 247,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,656. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

