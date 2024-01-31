Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 243,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,887. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.