Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,077. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $493.98. The firm has a market cap of $378.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.97 and its 200 day moving average is $453.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

