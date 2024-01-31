Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,424 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 13,450,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,186,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

